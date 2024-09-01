Winnipeg driver charged after pointing pistol at another vehicle

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle while driving on Kenaston Boulevard Saturday night.

According to a news release, Winnipeg police received a call about a gun near Kenaston and Sterling Lyon Parkway around 11:30 p.m. The victim was in the passenger seat of a car travelling south on Kenaston when another vehicle drove by erratically, “swerving in and out of lanes.”

According to the victim, the suspect’s car pulled up next to their vehicle and the driver pointed a firearm at them, before taking off.

Officers found the car parked in the 400 block of Sterling Lyon and saw the driver throw something out in the garbage. Police arrested the man and retrieved the firearm – a CO2 pistol – from the trash.

The 32-year-old is facing charges for the unauthorized possession of a firearm; pointing a firearm; possession of a weapon; possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He remains in police custody.