Winnipeg encampment cleaned up following fire
An encampment along the Assiniboine River was cleaned up on Monday following a fire.
According to the City of Winnipeg, crews removed debris left behind from a fire at the site near the Granite Curling Club. It notes the encampment was not closed and no residents were displaced.
The city added that it has a standardized process for responding to homeless encampments, which includes regular wellness checks from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. It notes that it does not disrupt any encampments unless there is a risk to public safety.
Winnipeg said it refers all reports of active encampments to support agencies who work with residents to find alternate accommodations. The city only dismantles an encampment once it is confirmed to be abandoned.
