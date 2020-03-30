WINNIPEG -- As more restrictions are put in place throughout Manitoba and across Canada due to COVID-19, the list of events that are being cancelled or postponed continues to grow.

On Monday, 2020 Stars on Ice announced that it would be cancelling its upcoming North America tour.

The tour was set to run from April 24 to May 17 and was supposed to make a stop in Winnipeg on May 6 and Bell MTS Place.

"This is the first time in our 34-year history that we have canceled a single performance, much less an entire tour. We thank our fans, performers, and staff for their support, and look forward to seeing everyone for the 2021 season," said Byron Allen, producer of Stars on Ice, in a news release.

Anyone who bought tickets for the event online or over the phone from an official ticket agency will automatically get a refund. If people purchased their tickets at a venue box office they are being told to contact the point of purchase.

MOTORCYCLE RIDE FOR DAD

The 2020 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad (MRFD) is being postponed until Oct. 3, 2020.

The event, sponsored by Telus, was originally going to be held on May 30.

“The health and safety of Riders, volunteers and sponsors is our first priority,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair of the MRFD in a news release. “We are hopeful the current necessity of social distancing will be a distant memory by Fall. This is our 12th Ride for Dad in Manitoba and we know once we defeat this virus our pledge donors and supporters will come through to fight prostate cancer as they have done year after year.”

The prostate cancer awareness and education campaign associated with this event will start in August.