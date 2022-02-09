Winnipeg exploring possibility of court action to deal with trucker protest

The City of Winnipeg is exploring the possibility of court action to deal with the trucker protest in front of the Manitoba Legislature.

In a special meeting of City Council, Winnipeg councillors said they have heard from residents that the horns and blocking of streets is disrupting their lives.

Mayor Brian Bowman called the protest an unlawful occupation.

Council passed a motion for Winnipeg CAO Michael Jack to see if the city could go to court to restore order.

“That the CAO be directed to investigate the possibility of undertaking court proceedings for an injunction relative to restoring common order to the community as a result of the excessive noise and vehicle disruptions being experienced,” the motion said.

Council also asked Bowman to talk to Premier Heather Stefanson to find a resolution.

Bowman said he is set to speak with Stefanson later Thursday.

In a statement released on Thursday, Stefanson said she reached out to Bowman after the motion was raised at the special meeting of city council.

The premier said she welcomes the opportunity to meet with Bowman and discuss the protests.

“Maintaining constant communications between levels of government is imperative,” the statement said.

Stefanson went on to thank the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Police Service for their efforts in managing the situation, noting that the provincial government doesn’t have jurisdiction to interfere with civic protests and police operations.

“However, we remain in regular communication with the mayor and City of Winnipeg officials and share the same goal to ensure the safety and well-being of those working, living and accessing services in the area,” the premier said.

Stefanson emphasized that at Thursday’s council meeting the mayor and CAO acknowledged that the Winnipeg police is the authority that is leading and dealing with the situation.

“We have full confidence in the frontline officers of the Winnipeg Police Service to maintain order on Winnipeg streets, as they have been through difficult circumstances throughout these protests,” she said.