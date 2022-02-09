Winnipeg exploring possibility of court action to deal with trucker protest
The City of Winnipeg is exploring the possibility of court action to deal with the trucker protest in front of the Manitoba Legislature.
In a special meeting of City Council, Winnipeg councillors said they have heard from residents that the horns and blocking of streets is disrupting their lives.
Mayor Brian Bowman called the protest an unlawful occupation.
Council passed a motion for Winnipeg CAO Michael Jack to see if the city could go to court to restore order.
“That the CAO be directed to investigate the possibility of undertaking court proceedings for an injunction relative to restoring common order to the community as a result of the excessive noise and vehicle disruptions being experienced,” the motion said.
Council also asked Bowman to talk to Premier Heather Stefanson to find a resolution.
Bowman said he is set to speak with Stefanson later Thursday.
In a statement released on Thursday, Stefanson said she reached out to Bowman after the motion was raised at the special meeting of city council.
The premier said she welcomes the opportunity to meet with Bowman and discuss the protests.
“Maintaining constant communications between levels of government is imperative,” the statement said.
Stefanson went on to thank the City of Winnipeg and Winnipeg Police Service for their efforts in managing the situation, noting that the provincial government doesn’t have jurisdiction to interfere with civic protests and police operations.
“However, we remain in regular communication with the mayor and City of Winnipeg officials and share the same goal to ensure the safety and well-being of those working, living and accessing services in the area,” the premier said.
Stefanson emphasized that at Thursday’s council meeting the mayor and CAO acknowledged that the Winnipeg police is the authority that is leading and dealing with the situation.
“We have full confidence in the frontline officers of the Winnipeg Police Service to maintain order on Winnipeg streets, as they have been through difficult circumstances throughout these protests,” she said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg exploring possibility of court action to deal with trucker protest
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police give update on ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
New border blockade emerges; feds say more RCMP officers to be deployed
Blockades of two Canada-U.S. border crossings continue, severely hampering trade and halting production at some auto plants, while a core group of protesters carries on its efforts in downtown Ottawa.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
UPDATED | No spike in 'suspicious' transaction reporting amid trucker convoy protests: financial intelligence expert
The deputy director of intelligence at Canada's financial intelligence agency says he hasn't seen a spike in 'suspicious' transaction reporting amid concerns about the sources of funds pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' attracts support from U.S. and around the world
The eyes of the world are on Canada amid the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures -- and support for the movement continues to grow internationally, particularly in the U.S.
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protesters
Donations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.
American donors to trucker convoy may be outnumbering Canadians: CTV News analysis
A fundraising effort for the trucker convoy occupying Ottawa streets and making demands of the Canadian government has hit more than US$8 million, with an analysis by CTV News showing that donations appear to be pouring in from south of the border.
What advocates say they need as B.C.'s illicit-drug deaths reach record high
On CTVNews.ca, B.C. bureau chief Melanie Nagy reports on what police and advocates say they need urgently in their fight against illicit-drug deaths, which have reached record highs in the province.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina Public Schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public Schools announced it will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end in this month.
-
Regina police constable charged for allegedly driving with a suspended license
A Regina police constable has been charged and relieved from duty after he was found to have been driving with a suspended license.
Saskatoon
-
'We're being ignored': Protest planned outside Sask. health minister's office
An organizer of a planned protest against the Saskatchewan government's move to lift COVID-19 measures believes he's part of a "silent majority" that needs to speak up.
-
'Ultimate COVID comeback story': Saskatoon’s Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe reopens
Little Bird Pâtisserie and Cafe has found new wings.
-
Over nearly 5 years, worker at Saskatoon tractor supplier allegedly stole and sold $1.1M in goods
A Saskatoon man who allegedly stole more than a million dollars in merchandise from his workplace made his first court appearance.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sault mother of two killed in crash was an organ donor, family says
The legacy of a 39-year-old woman from Sault Ste. Marie, who died after a car crash, lives on as friends and family rally around the two children she left behind.
-
New program to help address mining labour shortage in northern Ontario
College Boreal is launching a new mining skills readiness program at its Sudbury and Timmins campuses to help women, youth and newcomers break into the industry.
Edmonton
-
RCMP officer shoots person outside Ponoka courthouse
Police gunfire outside of a courthouse in Ponoka, Alta., resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.
-
'It's a gut feel': Holland cites need for change in firing Oilers head coach Tippett
Holland told reporters he had “a tough, sleepless night” and called owner Daryl Katz following the team’s 4-1 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
-
Ontario allowing non-urgent, non-emergent surgeries to gradually resume
Hospitals in Ontario will be allowed to gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures as the province continues to see a steady decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto, with the presiding judge calling the attacks "vicious and brutal."
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in East Village dismantled over concerns of violence and drugs, 12 people arrested
Calgary police say 12 people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid after officers dismantled a homeless encampment in the East Village Thursday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old who had 'a bright future ahead of him' dies after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
After threats of violence by Quebec protesters, opposition parties blame Legault
People must take the demonstrations of the last few days, and some threats of violence made by Quebec City protesters to media on Wednesday, as a 'warning' to all politicians, said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police give update on ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation
Ottawa police provide an update on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest level this year
Ottawa's public health unit is reporting another six deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the virus dropped to their lowest level so far this year.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, slight increase in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
P.E.I. reports 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, 1 in ICU
Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced Thursday that there are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 Waterloo Region: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units both dropped in Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 update on Thursday.
-
Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Vancouver
-
Newcomers to B.C. sue over Foreign Buyers' Tax after purchasing Kelowna home
A couple who recently moved to Canada went to court after realizing they'd have to pay the Foreign Buyers' Tax on the home they'd purchased in B.C.'s Southern Interior.
-
Fraser Valley hotel hard hit by November floods reopens
Almost three months after being flooded during B.C.'s devastating November storms, the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford has reopened.
-
'You don't deserve to live like this': 4 things a recovered drug addict says policymakers are doing wrong
There are four mistakes in particular that continue to be made in B.C.'s battle against the opioid crisis, an addict-turned-advocate said after the announcement of a record-breaking death toll in 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
3 charged after VicPD, B.C. combined forces seize $30M in drugs
Three men have been charged this week following a joint investigation by Victoria police and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU-BC).
-
B.C. challenging class-action lawsuit involving potentially tens of thousands of youth in foster care
The lawsuit alleges that the province failed to protect the interests of thousands of vulnerable children in its care over 50 years, dating back to the 1970s.
-
Langford, B.C. ranked 3rd fastest growing city in Canada
Vancouver Island has long been known as one of the most desirable places to live in Canada. Now, Vancouver Island's very own Langford is being deemed as the third fastest growing city in the country.