Winnipeg's bid to be the home for Amazon's second headquarters has come up short.

This morning, the company announced its top 20 candidates Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the cut.

Amazon said it received 238 proposals from cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second home base in September promising to bring 50-thousand new jobs and spend more than 5-billion dollars on construction.

Winnipeg’s pitch covered all aspects of life in the city including: an estimate, the company would qualify for over 1.7 billion dollars in Federal and Provincial tax credits.