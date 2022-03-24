Winnipeg family fighting for fix to rental unit’s mould issue
Mould issues in an East Kildonan apartment suite has left a Winnipeg couple who recently immigrated to the city feeling frustrated.
The couple worries the mould in their home may be putting their one-year-old son’s health at risk.
While efforts have been made to address the issue, the family feels more should be done to deal with the problem.
Palak Sharma, her husband Dixit and their one-year-old son have been living in the apartment for more than two years. The couple is originally from India. Sharma said when they first moved in, they liked their place.
“It was really good and everything was really nice,” she said. “I’m very happy because my husband got this apartment before I came here.”
Over the past two winters, Sharma said mould has become a problem in their rental suite, which they’ve been leasing on a yearly basis.
She said last winter the building’s caretaker cleaned the walls and got rid of the mould but it returned in October.
“So this winter it’s like the worst,” Sharma said. “There’s lots of mould and I have a wall and it is cracked. There’s a crack in the wall.”
She showed CTV Winnipeg mould in her living room around the air conditioning unit and on a portion of the ceiling where it meets the wall.
It’s in her son’s bedroom and in the bathroom.
When her neighbours found out, they tried to help the family get the problem fixed.
“I saw it and I was just freaked out because I’ve never seen anything that bad before,” said Tina Lussier, the family’s neighbour.
Major causes of mould growth include moisture on surfaces, water leaks and flooding.
Andrew Halayko, an expert in respiratory illnesses at the University of Manitoba, said mould of any kind in your home can be harmful to your health.
“All moulds can cause allergic reaction. All mildews can cause allergic reaction,” Halayko said. “It’s the degree of response that’s different. So, you don’t want mildew, you don’t want mould of any kind in your home.”
During a brief phone call Thursday, the building’s property manager told CTV Winnipeg they couldn’t speak to specifics for privacy reasons, but in general they said the company takes care of tenants, their apartments and deals with issues as they arise.
Sharma did say someone came in to clean the mould again earlier this winter but it eventually grew back.
“Now it’s worse,” she said. “It’s spreading all over the walls.”
After CTV Winnipeg contacted the company Thursday, Sharma’s husband said a painter showed up at their place to work on the walls.
Still the Sharmas, who both work—Palak at a coffee shop and Dixit as a cook—feel not enough has been done to find a long-term fix to the problem.
“I don’t want to live in this environment because my baby’s not feeling good,” Palak said.
The Sharmas said they’ve taken their concerns to Manitoba’s Residential Tenancies Branch (RTB).
The family said they’ve also filed a report through 311.
A provincial spokesperson said Manitoba Public Health regulations and the City of Winnipeg’s By-Law Enforcement Services can address mould infestations.
The province said if a tenant contacts the RTB in Winnipeg they’ll be directed to 311. If the unit is outside the city, tenants can call the provincial health protection unit at 204-788-6735 or 204-945-5204 to request an inspection.
The Sharmas said they’ve spoken with a health inspector but still haven’t had an inspection.
The province said the RTB can order landlords to complete repairs and in certain cases tenants can end their leases early. The Sharmas said they were told by the RTB the latter option was available to them but before they move out they said they need to find a new place to live.
If you find mould in your home, experts suggest identifying how severe it is, fixing any source of moisture and carefully cleaning the mould.
You can remove it on your own wearing an N95 mask, gloves and safety glasses in a well-ventilated area without letting the mould get into the air or, to be safer, you can call in a professional.
“If you have a severe mould infestation, I think it’s important that people recognize that this isn’t something you play with,” Halayko said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Legal questions abound for Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine
Experts in military law suggest there are plenty of unanswered questions when it comes to Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine, particularly among former military members.
European MPs blast PM Trudeau for handling of Freedom Convoy after Brussels speech
Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a 'symbol of civil rights violations.'
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
'I was shocked': Ont. rescue agency denies pet adoption due to child with autism
A pet adoption agency in Ontario refused an application to rehome a dog to a family due to a policy it has not to send dogs to homes with children who have autism.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Pressure from Canada's allies to boost the country's defence budget marked the end of an extraordinary summit on the war in Ukraine, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed anew to increase military spending but with only vague suggestions of how to get there.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
'Will be changed very shortly': Premier confident nuclear energy generation will be coming to Sask.
Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, Saskatchewan currently does not generate nuclear energy.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competition
A Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
-
Head of one of Saskatoon's biggest venues says PST change came 'out of the blue'
For TCU Place, one of Saskatoon’s biggest venues for concerts and shows, the province’s expansion of the provincial sales tax (PST) to include admission and entertainment charges was disappointing and '100 per cent a surprise.'
Northern Ontario
-
Peer mental health support returns to in person meetings
The Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) says being able to meet in person for peer-to-peer support has brightened many people's lives.
-
Ontario announces funding for Cochrane and Iroquois Falls
Greg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry travelled to Cochrane and Iroquois Falls on Thursday to make a few funding announcements.
-
Labelle Centre at Sudbury's hospital gives health care providers 'top notch' experience
The Labelle Innovation and Learning Centre is finally open and being used at Health Sciences North.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
-
Come Tuesday, Edmonton's food scrap cart collection schedule changes frequency
As Edmonton inches closer to summer, the organic waste collection in the city will shift to a weekly basis next week.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple finds Confederate flag in Airbnb rental, company admits it 'mishandled' the situation
A Toronto couple is looking to raise awareness and seek accountability after they found a Confederate flag hanging inside their booked Airbnb rental.
-
Ontario man says he's owed $35,000 from tenant who won't pay rent and refuses to move out
An Ontario man who says he's owed more than $35,000 from a tenant who isn't paying his rent and refuses to move out is frustrated it's taking so long for the Landlord and Tenant Board to help him.
-
Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself
A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.
Calgary
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 years
In the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man dies after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
'Not a targeted measure': critics encourage wealthy to donate proposed $500 credit
Residents and lawmakers are criticizing Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s proposed $500 credit for Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 to address inflation, and are calling on wealthy residents to donate their one-time payment to those who need it.
Ottawa
-
Protestor regretful over involvement with 'Freedom Convoy' movement in downtown Ottawa
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
-
Pembroke, Ont. teenager one of the youngest to receive gender affirming care at CHEO
Emma Pinto is like every other 13-year-old you would meet; napping after a long day at school and her cellphone never out of reach.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there is evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in weekly update, continued increase in lab-confirmed cases
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows continued increase in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is accused of sending residents misinformation about a proposed consumption and treatment services site.
-
Parents upset over autism policy at St. Marys animal rescue
An animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.
-
Homeless encampment slowly growing in north Kitchener
Encampment residents are asking the region for port-a-potties at a minimum, but also hydro, lights and shade for added safety.
Vancouver
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction company
A Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.
-
Most free COVID-19 rapid test kits still sitting behind pharmacy counters in B.C.
Just a few weeks ago, B.C. pharmacies couldn't keep rapid antigen test kits in stock. Now, most have a healthy supply from the provincial government, but customers don't seem to want them.
-
Canadian COVID testing regulation brings halt to international concert tour bound for Vancouver
Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday's sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 1,000 shipyard workers may go on strike amid labour dispute in Esquimalt, B.C.
Hundreds of workers in Esquimalt, B.C., could be hitting the picket lines after unionized employees of Seaspan Victoria met Thursday to potentially approve a strike.
-
Rare fin whale found dead on Pender Island, B.C., may have been struck by boat
A group of scientists is trying to determine how and why a rare fin whale was found dead on Pender Island, B.C. last week.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in Island Health as 60 new cases confirmed
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Thursday, though six deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.