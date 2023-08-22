Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
Judy Panchenko's world came crashing down when two police officers showed up at her door in May delivering the worst news imaginable – her grandson Peter Panchenko was dead.
"He proceeded to say not only was Peter dead, but he had been murdered," Judy's partner Cheryl Cook told CTV News.
The two were told Peter had been identified as the victim of a homicide that happened in the Point Douglas area on April 27. Police had been alerted to a suspicious fire at around 1 a.m. in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Gomez Street, where they found a person dead.
But Judy said she doubted the victim was her grandson.
"I said it's not Peter, and they're looking at me. I said, I'm telling you, Peter will never go downtown," Judy recalled.
Another reason for doubt, Judy and Cheryl said they got a text message from Peter on May 8, more than a week after he was supposedly killed.
"I kept saying, 'Are you sure?' And they're saying, 'Yes, we're 99.9 per cent sure this is Peter,'" Cook said.
Kelly Dehn, director of public affairs for the Winnipeg Police Service, said officers had visited the family in order to get DNA samples to confirm the identity of the victim with 100 per cent certainty. He said the officers did listen to the family's doubts and followed up on them.
Meanwhile, Judy says they started calling friends and family to break the news of their grandson's death – that is until Peter showed up on his father's front door step and rang the doorbell to tell his family he wasn't dead.
The family says Peter, who lives a nomadic life, had been completely unaware of what had been happening.
"His friends told him, 'You got to get a hold of your dad because they think you're dead,'" Cook said.
The Office of Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner says misidentification of a deceased person is 'extremely rare, if not unprecedented.'
"When we need to identify someone who is unrecognizable, we use scientific means such as finger prints, dental records and DNA," a statement from the Chief Medical Examiner's office reads.
"We are looking into the circumstances of what happened so that it won’t happen again."
Judy and Cook said when they called the medical examiner, they were told the body had been identified based on dental records and a plate in his mouth from a previous facial surgery.
At the time of the killing, police had asked for the public's help to identify the victim. Dehn told CTV News the reason investigators were having trouble identifying the victim was because the remains had been badly burned.
While she hasn't heard of something like this happening before, Forensic Anthropologist Pamela Mayne Correia says identification does become more challenging when remains have been burned.
She says medical examiners rely on different information to identify remains including DNA samples, dental records or medical records that can be compared to a missing person's database. But when remains are burned, the samples may be damaged.
"Lots of times with burned remains or cremated remains that are very, very severe, it is a tentative identification, not a positive," said Correia, an adjunct professor in the University of Alberta's department of anthropology.
The whole ordeal has left the family with a range of emotions – they are happy Peter is alive, but angry this mistake happened in the first place.
"It was so horrible," Judy said. "They had it so bloody wrong. That's the thing, they had it so wrong."
Winnipeg police tells CTV News it has since established the identity of the victim and is working with the victim's family to confirm it.
Police have charged 23-year-old Tyrus Mann with second-degree murder in connection with the death. The charges against him have yet to be proven in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | CAF personnel not yet on the ground in Fort Smith as conditions there worsen
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
COVID resurgence sparks concerns as hospitalizations increase across Canada
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
India lands a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges
Rudy Giuliani is expected to turn himself in at a jail in Atlanta on Wednesday on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Winnipeg family told grandson was killed, but he showed up a week later alive and well
A Winnipeg family is looking for answers after their grandson, who they were told had been killed, showed up at the front door alive and well.
WATCH | Unique, spotless giraffe calf wows crowd at Tennessee zoo after public debut
A 'one-of-a-kind' spotless reticulated giraffe was born in July in a Tennessee zoo and is already standing out from the herd after making her public debut.
Regina
-
Residents of Regina neighbourhood fed up with excessive vehicle noise
Lakeview residents in Regina say they are fed up with excessive vehicle noise coming from roads near the legislative building.
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Firefighter becomes Canadian citizen over Zoom while on front lines of B.C. wildfire
Popkum Fire Rescue Chief Walter Roos was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province's devastating wildfires.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
COVID no longer the top concern heading into new school year
As the school year quickly approaches, COVID-19 is not the biggest concern for the first day of classes like it has been the last couple of years. That, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Saskatoon police board says officers often 'left with no place to take people'
Saskatoon’s police board is calling on the provincial government to do more to support the city’s most vulnerable population.
Northern Ontario
-
Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure
An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | CAF personnel not yet on the ground in Fort Smith as conditions there worsen
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another cloudy and 'cool' day
It's been a "swing-y" couple of weeks in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario company collected $14M in investments, handed money to 'crypto king,' class action alleges
A Chatham, Ont. mother is spearheading a class action lawsuit alleging a company that collected $14 million in investments from members of her community was actually a Ponzi scheme that fed nearly a third of its funds to Ontario’s self-described 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
-
Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson, upholding a regulatory body's order that he undergo social media training.
Calgary
-
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
-
Scammers targeting back-to-school deals: BBB
Parents looking to save money on school supplies this fall are being warned to keep an eye out for phony deals designed by scammers.
-
Southern Alberta farmer's arrowhead collection going to the Royal Alberta Museum
A collection of projectile point artifacts found by Harry Christensen on the family farm near Dalum, which are estimated to range in age from approximately 2,000 to 4,600 years old, are being donated to the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec short more than 8,000 teachers ahead of new school year, minister confirms
The teacher shortage in Quebec appears to be worse than previously thought. With the start of the school year just days away, the province revealed there are now 8,558 teaching positions that have to be filled.
-
Quebec to ban cellphones in elementary and high school classrooms
It's the final bell for cellphones in Quebec classrooms as the province's Education Department plans to ban their use in most teaching settings.
-
American man charged after sailboat raided, weapons seized in Gaspesie, Que.
American Wayne Alfonza Bradford, 63, has been arrested and charged with possession of restricted firearms after his sailboat was raided by the RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change and set up a National Firefighting Agency.
-
Council appoints new Ottawa city manager
Council approved the appointment of Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager on Wednesday following an hour long in-camera meeting.
-
Carling Avenue high-rise proposal sent back to committee after city didn't notify feds of meeting
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau wraps retreat with message to millennials, no new housing plans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
-
Woman airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Lunenburg County
Police in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County are investigating a head-on collision that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.
-
42-year-old New Brunswick man dies in industrial accident
A 42-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident in Dieppe on Monday, police say.
Kitchener
-
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
-
Five-vehicle crash in Cambridge under investigation
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage of a five-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
-
RCMP probing Ford government's handling of the Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is probing the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being called in by provincial police.
Vancouver
-
Firefighter becomes Canadian citizen over Zoom while on front lines of B.C. wildfire
Popkum Fire Rescue Chief Walter Roos was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province's devastating wildfires.
-
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
-
Children and staff flee to safety before B.C. wildfire rips through summer camp
A children's summer camp located on Okanagan Lake in British Columbia's Interior has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Vancouver Island
-
Ocean Cleanup crew removes 54 tonnes of plastic from Pacific garbage patch
A non-profit organization on a mission to get rid of plastic in the world’s oceans has landed in Victoria with its largest haul yet – bringing in 120,000 pounds of waste.
-
IIO seeks additional witnesses after man driving construction equipment in Duncan shot by RCMP
British Columbia's police watchdog is seeking additional witnesses in its investigation of a police shooting in Duncan that left a 31-year-old father with serious head injuries.
-
'They saved our neighbourhood': Family thanks Central Saanich firefighters for saving Kelowna home
Malindi Elmore and her family came to Central Saanich fire hall Monday, laden with cards and sandwiches, to thank members of the fire department for saving their home in Kelowna from wildfires.