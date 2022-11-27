Winnipeg fans share cheers and tears during Canada's historic World Cup game
Soccer fans and Canadian sports lovers packed watch parties Sunday to catch the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team's historic World Cup run.
It was an early Sunday wake-up call for those wanting to catch Canada face-off against the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.
"Very excited," said Glen Hampton, who was cheering for Canada. "I think down south they were calling it the red wave, and I think we got it up here."
Watch parties like the one at the King's Head Pub were packed with red and white clad fans.
"It's electric in there. I've been having so much fun. There are chants. There are tables full of people getting to know each other and supporting Canada," said Matthew White, who was watching the game at the bar.
"There's nothing better, honestly," said Chris Czescik, another fan at the watch party. "You come to the King's Head and the boys are watching. We're drinking some beers having a good time."
Ultimately, Canada lost 4-1, but not every soccer fan was disappointed. Croatian-Canadians in Winnipeg were thrilled with the result.
"It's cool to see Canada but Croatia is always the team I'm going to cheer for," said Emily Magdic, who attended the Croatian watch party.
"If it was any other sport or competition Canada would be number one in my heart, but soccer is something I've always cheered for Croatia," said Joe Brnjas, organizer of the Winnipeg Croatia Soccer Club.
Even in defeat, Canadians could still celebrate the team scoring its first world cup goal ever.
"We got that one goal. It was amazing. It's just exciting," noted Hampton.
"Win or loss, regardless, we are Canadian and love Canada. Let's go, Canada, baby!" exclaimed Czescik.
Canada is now out of World Cup contention, but fans are taking solace in knowing the young team will only get better and inspire even more amazing Canadian talent.
"We are starting to see a lot more emphasis on getting younger players into soccer, and an event like this and having Canada in it can only help that," said Hampton.
Canada will play one last game against Morocco on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
