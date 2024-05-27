Winnipeg fire crews respond to four fires in under nine hours

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were kept busy overnight on Sunday, responding to four fires in under nine hours.

The first fire began just after 8 p.m. on Sunday at a vacant house in the 300 block of McGee Street.

According to the City of Winnipeg, on-duty officers with the Winnipeg Police Service discovered and reported the fire.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and launched an exterior attack using hose lines and a ladder truck. Once conditions improved, firefighters were able to enter the house.

The fire was declared under control by 10:13 p.m.

The second fire began around 1:40 a.m. on Monday at a garage in the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue.

By the time the WFPS got to the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire began to spread to a nearby house. Firefighters then launched an exterior attack, getting the fire under control by 2:30 a.m. WFPS was called to the next fire at a commercial building in the 900 block of Erin Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. Initially, firefighters attacked the fire from inside the structure, but switched to an exterior attack when conditions turned unsafe. The fire was under control by 4:35 a.m.

The building sustained significant smoke, water and fire damage.

The final fire began around 4:35 a.m. at a three-store commercial building in the 1000 block of Logan Street.

According to the city, “heavy smoke was pouring from the building” when crews got to the scene. It notes that the smoke was visible from several areas around the city on Monday morning.

Firefighters have been fighting the flames from outside the building with the use of hose lines and ladder trucks. Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.

The rail line running through the property has been shut down to rail traffic. Logan Avenue is open, but residents are asked to remain cautious in the area.

No one was hurt in any of the four fires, which are all under investigation. Causes and damage estimates are not available at this time.