Winnipeg fire crews respond to Osborne Village high-rise

Winnipeg firefighters were called to Osborne Village to battle a blaze in a high-rise apartment building Friday night.

It was just after 9:30 p.m. when the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to Dorset House, a multi-unit building at 151 Roslyn Road.

Multiple fire trucks were dispatched because of the high life safety concerns associated with a high-rise building.

At the scene, firefighters attacked the flames and declared the fire under control within 20 minutes. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.