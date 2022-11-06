Winnipeg fire crews tackle three Sunday blazes

Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Sunday, responding to three fires within a few hours of each other in different parts of the city.

First, around 11:30 a.m. in Transcona, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) received reports of a fire in a commercial building in the 2500 block of Day Street.

Crews there found a minor fire inside the building and put it out quickly. Paramedics treated four people and took them to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. No damage estimates are available.

Then, in the West End around 12:30 p.m., firefighters rushed to a vacant three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Young Street.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the building. Crews attacked the fire from the inside and it was extinguished within half an hour.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Finally, at 2:38 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a three-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the building and attacked the fire from both inside and outside the building. The fire was deemed under control at 3:04 p.m.

Firefighters searched the building to ensure everyone got out safely. Paramedics treated four people and took them to hospital in stable condition.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team responded to help 10 people find alternate accommodations until they can return to their suites. Winnipeg Transit provided a bus for temporary shelter until alternate arrangements could be made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.