Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service looking for consultant to address workplace issues

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service wants a private consultant to help change “cultural attitudes” within the service.

The move comes following calls from union leaders to split up fire and ambulance services because of workplace issues.

A request for proposals asks bidders to make submissions by January 7 for a culture shift plan.

“WFPS is faced with ongoing challenges related to cultural attitudes.” states the RFP

It says an assessment was done in 2020 to identify current problems.

“The results of the assessment defined the desired organizational culture that needs to exist to ensure the wellbeing of our members and ensure the best service delivery to citizens of Winnipeg.” states the RFP

The RFP says an implementation strategy is now required to achieve the “culture shift.”

Winnipeg has an integrated service model where firefighters and paramedics work together to provide emergency care.

In March the union representing paramedics, the MGEU, called on Mayor Brian Bowman to remove paramedics from fire-paramedic stations over allegations of bullying and harassment.

Days later, the UFFW, the union representing firefighters, asked the province to take over ambulance service and agreed with the suggestion of removing paramedics from the stations.

This all stemmed from an October 2020 incident where a paramedic claimed two firefighters refused to help him during a call involving an Indigenous patient.

Mayor Brian Bowman says anything that can be done to make the work environment safer and more inclusive is a good investment.

“There is a need for fire and paramedics to work collaboratively together,” said Bowman.

The RFP says the city wants to award the contract by February 20.