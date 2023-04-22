Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to two fires overnight

One person is recovering after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to two fires last night.

The first was called in around 11:47 p.m. by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). A police car was patrolling in the 500 block of William Avenue and noticed smoke coming from the windows of a vacant house.

WFPS crews arrived to find an active fire, with smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside as it was unsafe for them to go inside. The fire was out by 12:45 a.m.

No one was injured, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city has started charging owners of vacant homes for the costs of fire response and demolition, with nine being fined so far.

While that fire was being fought - around 12:09 a.m. Saturday - fire crews were called to a Sturgeon Creek-area apartment building in the 100 block of Quail Ridge Road.

Firefighter arrived to find the fire was extinguished before they arrived. Paramedics treated one person and took them to hospital.

WFPS investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental and related to a small appliance.