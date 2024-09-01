Winnipeg firefighters battle 3 fires in 2 hours

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were busy Saturday night, fighting three separate blazes in different parts of the city.

The first fire broke out around 8:37 p.m. at a two-storey home in the 1900 block of William Avenue West.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building. Crews launched an attack and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

It was declared under control within an hour.

Those living in the building were able to evacuate before crews arrived. One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital. No one else was injured.

At 9:37 p.m., WFPS was called to another fire at a vacant two-and-a-half storey structure in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the building and fought the blaze from inside. The fire was declared under control just before 10:15 p.m.

No one was in the building and no one was injured.

Around 9:42 p.m., a fire broke out at a two-storey house in the 400 block of Langside Street.

To fight the fire, crews used hose lines to apply water. It was deemed under control just before 10:30 p.m.

Residents were able to leave the structure before first responders arrived, and no one was injured.

All of the fires are under investigation.