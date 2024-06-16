Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Flames first broke out in a single-family bungalow on Queensway Crescent. Crews responded to a monitored fire alarm around 8:14 p.m. Saturday, and when they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house.

The building’s occupants were able to evacuate before firefighters got to the scene. No injuries were reported, however, a dog was rescued from the home and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 9 p.m.

Just before 8:30 p.m., WFPS responded to reports of a blaze at a commercial property on Higgins Avenue.

They fought the fire on the building’s exterior and prevented it from extending to the structure. It was declared under control within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Hours later, just before 6 a.m. Sunday, a garage fire broke out in the 700 block of McMillan Avenue.

When crews arrived, they discovered a “well-involved” fire, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

No injuries were reported and the blaze was under control by 6:15 a.m.

At 8:24 a.m., just over 12 hours after the first fire, another blaze broke out in a two-storey, multi-family building on Battery Street.

The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

All four fires are under investigation and damage estimates aren’t available at this time.