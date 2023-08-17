Winnipeg firefighters respond to Stradbrook high-rise blaze

A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.

Multiple fire trucks responded just after 7 p.m. to The Spot at East Village Apartments, 221 Stradbrook Avenue.

Thick, black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.

There's no word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.