Winnipeg firefighters respond to three house fires in less than 12 hours

Winnipeg firefighters were busy overnight, responding to three house fires in the central part of the city.

The first call came at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday when fire crews responded to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey home in the 400 block of Stella Avenue.

At the scene, crews saw flames and smoke coming from the building. Firefighters attacked from the outside the building because it was not safe to enter. It took more than an hour for crews to douse the flames. The fire was declared under control at 10:13 p.m. No one was hurt.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said the house is a complete loss and that they will be demolishing the remainder of the structure.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, fire crews were called to Point Douglas for a blaze in a vacant two-storey house in the 100 block of Grove Street.

Again, heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the building. Firefighters attacked from the inside, declaring it under control at 2:24 a.m. Firefighters searched the building to ensure no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

A few hours later, around 7:46 a.m. Sunday, WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a one-and-a-half storey home in the 400 block of Victor Street.

When they arrived, crews saw heavy black smoke coming from the home. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house, putting out the fire quickly.

Firefighters searched the building to ensure no one was inside.

WFPS investigators are looking into the cause of all three fires. No damage estimates are available.