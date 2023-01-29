Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek

Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said firefighters were called to the 100 block of Prairie Smoke Drive just before 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fire in a single-storey home.

When they arrived, crews saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.

Crews attacked the fire from outside until it was safe to enter the home. The fire was under control at 5:39 a.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely before emergency crews arrived. Paramedics assessed four people, but no one had to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available but the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.