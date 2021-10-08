Winnipeg fitness centre shut down for breaking health orders

A Winnipeg fitness centre was shut down by the province for allegedly failing to comply with public health orders.

A provincial notice on the door of Morfit Training Center located inside Cityplace said the facility was shut down Friday.

On Thursday, the province announced the centre was fined $5,000 for not abiding by the orders and another two $5,000 dollar tickets were handed out to the Morfit located on Tache avenue.

CTV News reached out to the province Friday evening for more information.