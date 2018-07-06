With temperatures in the Winnipeg area expected to hit 35 C Saturday, Winnipeg Folk Festival revellers are in for a hot weekend.

Much of southern Manitoba is under a heat warning, prompting festival organizers to warn folkies to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to Manitoba Health, symptoms include headaches, nausea, muscle cramps, dizziness and confusion. It says to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, people should drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, and stay cool by keeping out of the sun when possible.

Folk Festival executive director Lynne Skromeda stressed that there are 16 water stations set up around the site for folkies to use.

“It allows them to fill up whenever they want,” said Skromeda.

“We actually have a couple of cold showers on site as well that people can jump under.”

Skromeda said that the festival’s first aid and wellness tent is staffed with doctors, nurses and first aid professionals.

“We have over 500 people dedicated to safety at the festival between site safety, campground safety and our first aid teams. So we have lots of people watching out for you as well.”

Festival-goers who spoke to CTV News said they wouldn’t be deterred by the heat.

“Nice big hats. Big hats are always key.”

“Stay away from caffeine and alcohol, fresh vegetables, be smart about how often you’re in the sun.”

“We have a wet cloth that we can put on too if we get too hot.”