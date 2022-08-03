Winnipeg gas leak forces evacuation of 50 people

About 50 people were forced to evacuate from their homes on Tuesday evening due to a gas leak near Winnipeg’s Rossmere area.

The incident took place just before 6:40 p.m., when the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a severed gas line at a construction site in the 300 block of Helmsdale Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, they found a strong smell of gas in the area, and helped about 50 people evacuate from their homes on Helmsdale and Kimberley Avenues.

Winnipeg Transit provided a temporary, air-conditioned spaced for those forced to evacuate.

Manitoba Hydro crews came to the scene and repaired the gas line.

No one was hurt and residents were able to go back to their homes by Tuesday night.