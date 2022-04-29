Winnipeg high school football coach facing additional sexual assault charges: WPS

Friday, the WPS said three additional adult survivors contacted the sex crimes unit, reporting similar sexual exploitation and abuse incidents while they were coached at Churchill High School in the 2000s. (File Image) Friday, the WPS said three additional adult survivors contacted the sex crimes unit, reporting similar sexual exploitation and abuse incidents while they were coached at Churchill High School in the 2000s. (File Image)

