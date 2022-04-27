Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom

A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is recovering at home after being hit with a hammer.

The Pembina Trails School Division said Wednesday the teacher was struck while in class a day earlier at Shaftesbury High School and immediately called for help.

A student who the division says brought a hammer to school was escorted to the office and sent home after the student's parents were notified.

Police said they were investigating, but no arrests were made.

A school social worker was offering support to students.

"We know that witnessing a violent incident can cause trauma and feelings of anxiousness, worry, anger. These feelings are normal. Please know that (Pembina Trails) advisers are available to support students," the division said in a statement, which was sent to parents, guardians and students.

It said students in nearby classrooms heard a commotion and were guided by teachers to take "appropriate measures to remain safe."

Police confirmed they responded to reports that a staff member at the high school had been assaulted.

Officers stationed at the school were on hand to de-escalate the situation and to remove the student before general patrol officers responded.

Police said the teacher declined medical attention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022