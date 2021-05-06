WINNIPEG -- A mainstay on Winnipeg’s Main Street is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

Cellar Dweller Hobby Supply Limited announced on Wednesday it would be shutting down by the end of May.

“We’ve had many customers who have dealt with us from day one. Mind you, they’re getting on in years like I am now,” said Gerry Fingler, the store’s founder.







The difficult decision to close came after the passing of Fingler’s son Kerry in January. Kerry owned and had been running the store for more than 20 years.

“Kerry did a great job,” said Fingler.

He said long-time customers have been coming in and have been shocked to learn of his son’s death.

“They paid him a compliment of always being able to help them with their modelling problems or building problems. They said they were really going to miss him.”

Cellar Dweller first opened in 1972. It is currently located at 1819 Main Street. While the store has never been located in a cellar, the name was inspired by the fact that most customers spend a lot of time in their workshops, which are often in their basements.

The store specializes in radio control modelling.







“Kerry was very energetic in keeping the business operating. I retired a number of years ago. I still came in a couple days a week and helped him with his book work and that, but he owned it and ran the store,” said Fingler.

“I was very proud of what he accomplished. It’s hard to accept.”

Fingler tips his hat to Jim Holland, who has worked at Cellar Dweller since the 1980s.

“He’s a very intricate part of the business, and I have to compliment him for the job he’s done after Kerry passed away because, without his due diligence, we couldn’t have carried on to this point.”







Cellar Dweller’s last day is Saturday, May 29.

“I’d just like to thank all the customers over the number of years. We appreciated their business and I hope they continue with their hobby and enjoy it for years to come.”

-All photos were taken by CTV Photojournalist Jamie Dowsett.