A Winnipegger has survived a deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Matthieu Gomercic, formerly of the Steinbach Pistons, is now a player on the Humboldt Broncos.

A close family friend tells CTV News Gomercic was one of 29 people on the bus. He sustained a separated shoulder and a number of lacerations.

14 people were killed after a bus carrying a Saskatchewan junior hockey team to a game collided with a transport truck on a rural highway Friday afternoon.

RCMP said the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer unit at about 5 p.m. on Hwy. 35, approximately 30 kilometers north of Tisdale, SK.

The bus was t-boned by the truck, according to the president of the Nipawin Hawks, which was scheduled to play the Broncos Friday night.

Rescue efforts were ongoing, RCMP said Friday night, and since that remained its primary focus, limited information was available.