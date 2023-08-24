Winnipeg home goes up in flames for second time this month

A Winnipeg home went up in flames on Wednesday for the second time this month.

According to the City of Winnipeg, crews were called to a fire in a vacant bungalow in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue a little after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. This same house was also damaged in a fire on Aug. 8.

When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house, and had it under control before 5:30 p.m.

Crews searched the home and no one was found inside. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.