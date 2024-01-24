Winnipeg homicide suspect arrested in northern Manitoba

A man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Portage Avenue last November has been arrested in northern Manitoba.

Bryce William Walker, 21, was taken into custody at a home in Thompson on Jan. 23. The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit and RCMP Emergency Services were involved in the arrest. He was wanted on warrants for second-degree murder and attempted murder following the fatal shooting of Lawrence Evan Pruden on Nov. 5.

Pruden, 27, along with a 30-year-old man, were shot after leaving an establishment. Pruden died from his injuries in hospital, while the other man survived.

Nathaniel Gatehouse-Gilchrist, 23, was previously charged with second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder, and has been in custody.

Police said no further arrests are anticipated.

None of the charges against the pair have been proven in court.