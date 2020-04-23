WINNIPEG -- The Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg ICE closed the Bantam Draft with 11 new picks for its 22-player roster.

On Wednesday, the staff for 22 WHL teams selected prospects they think will help bring them to victory, and, according to a news release, “for those student-athletes whose names were called it’s an invitation to a world-class development opportunity.”

The following are the Winnipeg ICE’s 2020 Bantam Draft picks:

Round 1, 14th overall – Zach Benson from Chilliwack, B.C.;

Round 3, 59th overall – Aiden Oiring from Calgary, Alta.;

Round 4, 80th overall – Ashton Cumby from Bonnyville, Alta;

Round 5, 94th overall – Ty Fraser from Raymond, Alta.;

Round 7, 146th overall – Isaiah Arnold from Saskatoon, Sask.;

Round 8, 155th overall – Brock Lott from Red Deer, Alta.;

Round 8, 159th overall - Josh Karman from Calgary, Alta.;

Round 8, 168th overall – Omen Harmacy from Winnipeg;

Round 8, 190th overall – Connor Dale from St. Albert, Alta.;

Round 10, 212th overall – Foxx McColl from Elkhorn, Man.,

Round 11, 234th overall – Ty Hogue from Portage la Prairie, Man.;

Round 12, 256th overall – Jack Ketsa from St. Albert, Alta.; and

Round 13, 278th overall – Jaxon Sperling from Yorkton, Sask.

This brings six new defencemen, five forwards and two goalies to the team.

The Winnipeg ICE has launched the ‘More Than A Ticket’ campaign to support COVID-19 relief organization, healthcare workers, and youth organizations. More information can be found online. https://winnipegice.ca/

Until June 1, the ICE will donate 15 per cent of proceeds from a season ticket purchase to COVID-19 relief, healthcare workers or youth organizations.