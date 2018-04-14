

CTV Winnipeg





A winter storm temporarily diverted the Winnipeg Jets trip to Minneapolis for game three in the first round of NHL Playoffs.

The team successfully made it to Minneapolis Sunday morning, but will not be holding a morning skate.

On Saturday, a representative from True North Sports and Entertainment confirmed that the team’s flight was diverted to Duluth, Minnesota, a two and a half hour drive from Minneapolis. The team later said on Twitter that the players returned to Winnipeg the same afternoon and will attempt to fly to Minneapolis Sunday.

The National Weather Service placed Minneapolis under a blizzard warning Saturday. The area had been experiencing heavy snowfall and high winds. The snow is expected to continue into Sunday with an additional 10-20 centimeters forecasted overnight.

Almost all flights scheduled to arrive at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Saturday were cancelled.

The Jets are schedule to face off with the Minnesota Wild in game three of the first round of NHL Playoffs on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.