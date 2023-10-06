Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola placed on injured reserve

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets have placed Ville Heinola on injured reserve after the 22-year-old defenceman suffered an apparent leg injury in Thursday's 3-0 home loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Heinola was injured after getting tangled with Ottawa defenceman Erik Brannstrom in a corner with just over six minutes remaining in the first period.

He was unable to put any weight on his left skate as he was helped off the ice and down the tunnel. He didn't return to the game.

"It's not good," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said of Heinola's condition on Thursday. "There will be another analysis and they'll look at it, but it's not a short-term injury."

The Jets selected Heinola in the first round (20th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

The native of Honkajoki, Finland has spent four seasons in Winnipeg, splitting time between the Jets and the AHL's Manitoba Moose. He has tallied one goal and 10 assists in 35 career games with the Jets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.