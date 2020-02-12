WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday they have extended head coach Paul Maurice’s contract for multiple years.

Maurice has been the head coach of the Jets since January 2014 and has a 264-186-53 record in regular season in that time.

The 53-year old, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. also guided the Jets to three playoff appearances, including a trip to the Western Conference final in 2018.

As of Wednesday, the Jets have a 29-24-5 record and are one point back of the Arizona Coyotes for a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Maurice coached his 700th NHL win on Oct. 20, 2019 and his 1,500th NHL game on Feb. 5, 2019. He has been an NHL coach for 22 seasons.