Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness aims to get team 'back on the right track'

The new coach of the Winnipeg Jets says the team lost its way last year but he intends to get it on the right track – back in the playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the Jets. He is taking over the role from assistant coach Dave Lowry who had served as the team’s interim head coach after Paul Maurice left last year.

The 67-year-old hockey coach most recently was head coach of the Dallas Stars, leading the team to an 89-62-25 record in 176 regular games.

"From a coaching perspective, (I'm) very excited about this opportunity – this is a really good hockey club and for whatever reason, it lost its way last year," Bowness told reporters on Monday.

"Myself and the coaching staff, when we get it all together, we're going to work very closely with ownership, management, everyone associated with this organization and we are going to get it back on the right track and we are going to get this team back in the playoffs."

The Winnipeg Jets finished the 2021-22 season sixth in the Central Division with a 39-32-11 record and missed the playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said after Barry Trotz turned down the head coaching offer, he immediately turned to Bowness.

"Having him play against us so many times, knowing our players, knowing our team – it was an easy kind of conversation with respect to where we are at, what we need to do," Cheveldayoff said.

Bowness said he wasn't just looking for a coaching job, having turned down three other coaching opportunities.

"I wasn't interested in going to a rebuild, I've done all that," he said. "I wasn't going to go back to coaching for the sake of coaching, I didn't need a job, I don't need a job – I want to have a chance to win."

Bowness said his two priorities were to work with good people, and to work with a team with potential.

This will not be Bowness' first stop in Winnipeg as he kicked off his coaching career with the Jets 1.0 in the 1988-89 season.

In the five decades of running the bench, Bowness has been with Boston in 1991-92, Ottawa in 1992-96, the New York Islanders in 1996-98, Phoenix in 2004, and Dallas in 2019-22.

- With files from the Canadian Press and CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur and Kayla Rosen