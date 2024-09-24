Winnipeg Jets ink Perfetti for two-year deal

Cole Perfetti will suit up for the Winnipeg Jets for another two years.

The hockey club announced Tuesday the centre has signed a $6.5 million, two-year contract.

Perfetti, 22, was the Jets’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He recorded 75 points in 140 NHL games over the past three seasons for Winnipeg.

The Whitby, Ont. native also had a career-best season in 2023-24, netting 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games played.