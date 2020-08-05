WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets find themselves on the brink of elimination, following a devastating 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

The game began with Nikolaj Ehlers scoring his second playoff goal in as many games, but this promising start was erased with another strong second period from Calgary.

Calgary has now scored eight of its 12 goals in the middle frame, with three Tuesday that put the game out of reach for Winnipeg.

“Today the second period, there was a couple five-on-five problems that we don’t normally have, but I don’t think it’s a second period thing,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice.

It was another tough day on the injury front for the Jets. Tucker Poolman returned after taking a puck to the face, but Matthew Perreault's night ended with a hit.

While Andrew Copp scored on one of Winnipeg's two power plays, the Jets penalty kill struggled, allowing three shorthanded goals on four opportunities.

“You know we’ve got to be disciplined, we’ve got to stay out of the box,” said Blake Wheeler. “

There was a pretty big discrepancy in the power plays today. They had quite a few more than we did so all those things make it tough.”

With 26 saves on the night, Jets goalie and Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck made some uncharacteristic plays leading to Calgary’s goals.

“I plan on using this, this was an upset for me tonight. I don’t see it being easy for them at all for the rest of the series,” Hellebuyck said.

While Ehlers has found his scoring touch in the last two games, Wheeler and Kyle Connor have yet to find the back of the net.

The Jets captain said he's not worried about the pair's offensive struggles over the first three games and is looking forward to Thursday.

“I come back tomorrow with a positive attitude and get ready for a huge game,” he said. “Lots to be excited for.”

Game 4 goes Thursday at 9:30 p.m.