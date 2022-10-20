Winnipeg Jets release newest Reverse Retro jersey

It was Reverse Retro jersey day around the NHL Thursday and that included the Winnipeg Jets showing off the latest creation for the team.

The latest jersey is paying homage to the 1990s-era team with True North Sports and Entertainment saying the jersey that inspired the new look debuted in 1990 and was worn by Teemu Selanne during his rookie year.

The Reverse Retro jersey features the aviator blue palette on the logo, arm and body strips and around the neckline, all on top of a white base – which the team says reflects the Winnipeg Whiteout.

Inside the neckline, the year 1990 is sewn inside and the jersey also has a patch for the True North Youth Foundation, similar to the Goals for Kids patch in the 1990s.

The old orange and black NHL logo are being shown on all 32 teams' jerseys in the middle of the neckline.

Fans can see this jersey for the first time on Nov. 5 against the Chicago Blackhawks. It will also be showcased during the Hall of Fame Game on Nov. 15 against the Anaheim Ducks and on Nov. 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes, which is 90s night.

The team said the jerseys will be worn seven times total throughout the season and the full schedule will be shared at a later date.

The jersey will go on sale on Nov. 15 and can be pre-ordered online.