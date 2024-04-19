Winnipeg Jets release Round 1 playoff schedule

The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.

The series against the Colorado Avalanche begins on, April 21 at 6 p.m. in Winnipeg.

Then on April 23 the teams will face off at the Canada Life Centre at 8:30 p.m.

The Jets will head to Colorado for Game 3 on April 26, with the match beginning at 9 p.m.

The series continues on April 28 at 1:30 p.m. in Colorado.

Games 5 through 7 are scheduled for April 30, May 2 and May 4.

This news comes after the Winnipeg Jets played their final regular season game on April 18, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-2.