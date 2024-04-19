Winnipeg Jets release Round 1 playoff schedule

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor, left, skates next to defenseman Dylan DeMelo after scoring an empty-net goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor, left, skates next to defenseman Dylan DeMelo after scoring an empty-net goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.

    The series against the Colorado Avalanche begins on, April 21 at 6 p.m. in Winnipeg.

    Then on April 23 the teams will face off at the Canada Life Centre at 8:30 p.m.

    The Jets will head to Colorado for Game 3 on April 26, with the match beginning at 9 p.m.

    The series continues on April 28 at 1:30 p.m. in Colorado.

    Games 5 through 7 are scheduled for April 30, May 2 and May 4.

    This news comes after the Winnipeg Jets played their final regular season game on April 18, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 4-2.

