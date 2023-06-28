Winnipeg Jets select Colby Barlow in first round

The newest Winnipeg Jet is Colby Barlow.

During the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Jets selected Barlow with the 18th overall pick.

Barlow plays with the Owen Sound Attack in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and he is the team's captain.

In 59 games last season, Barlow tallied 46 goals and 33 assists and added another three goals in four playoff games.

He was on the OHL's First All-Star Team and was named the Scholastic Player of the Year.

Barlow also won a gold medal with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Barlow is a left wing and is from Orillia, Ont.