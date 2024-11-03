WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg Jets use balanced scoring attack in 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning

    Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates Kyle Connor and Dylan Demelo during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg on Nov. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets' Dylan Samberg celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates Kyle Connor and Dylan Demelo during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg on Nov. 3, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)
    Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

    Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti added empty-net goals for the 11-1-0 Jets, who lead the NHL with 22 points this season.

    It was a milestone goal for Ehlers, who became the highest-scoring Danish NHLer of all time with 474 points.

    Alex Iafallo scored a power-play goal for Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov also tallied for the hometown Jets.

    Nikita Kucherov, Mitchell Chaffee, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel replied for Tampa Bay.

    Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. Jonas Johansson stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay (7-4-0).

