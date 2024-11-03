Winnipeg Jets use balanced scoring attack in 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning
Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at Canada Life Centre.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti added empty-net goals for the 11-1-0 Jets, who lead the NHL with 22 points this season.
It was a milestone goal for Ehlers, who became the highest-scoring Danish NHLer of all time with 474 points.
Alex Iafallo scored a power-play goal for Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov also tallied for the hometown Jets.
Nikita Kucherov, Mitchell Chaffee, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel replied for Tampa Bay.
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. Jonas Johansson stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay (7-4-0).
Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' the White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message
Donald Trump, who said in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he regrets leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he began it – dishing out a stew of violent, disparaging rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it comes.
Guelph, Ont. woman says she was pushed to homelessness and 'thrown on the street'
For people living on the fringe of society, the line between the safety and security of a home and homelessness is very thin.
James Van Der Beek says he has colorectal cancer
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum told People magazine in a statement published Sunday that he has colorectal cancer.
Where should Canada look to improve its housing situation? The answer may shock you
Housing experts argue widespread adoption of government-supported affordable housing, the growth of alternative models like co-operatives and co-housing, and the increased use of advanced building techniques could all play a role in improving Canada's housing system.
No strike notice so far as talks continue between Canada Post and workers' union
Canada Post says talks are continuing with the union that represents postal workers and neither side has given notice of a work stoppage.
U.K. prosecutors are mulling whether to charge Russell Brand over sex assault allegations
British prosecutors say they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offenses by comedian Russell Brand and are considering whether to charge him.
Federal mediators on site for negotiations between B.C. port employer and union
Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says federal mediators are standing by and ready to help hammer out a deal in order to avoid a labour disruption at ports across British Columbia.
Winnipeg transit union raises concerns over violence after bus driver has gun pointed at him
The executive vice-president of Winnipeg’s transit union is raising concerns over an increase in violent incidents on buses after an operator allegedly had a gun pointed at him early Friday morning in front of police headquarters.
Trump wants to narrow his deficit with women but he's not changing how he talks about them
Donald Trump's campaign has used sexist and crude language, expressing alarm at the idea of women voting differently than their partners.
'Our right to be here': Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly continues
Discussions regarding the Metis Constitution and recognizing the nation's culture were continued at day two of the annual Metis Nation of Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly in Regina.
Cornwall Centre hosts Agribition kickoff breakfast
November marks the beginning of a busy month in Regina as the Canadian Western Agribition prepares to return once again.
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Clocks fall back an hour as daylight time ends for much of Canada
Clocks turned back one hour across most of Canada this morning as daylight time came to an end.
-
'Not representative of evidence': Edmontonians protest 3 new bills while premier sees success at leadership review
Hundreds of Albertans gathered outside the legislature on Saturday to protest three new bills aimed at transgender and non-binary Albertans.
-
Oilers coach looks for improved special teams play against Flames on Sunday
It was their third loss in a row to start the season, but the Edmonton Oilers have put up more wins than defeats since that 4-1 Calgary Flames victory over them.
'We had such a special connection': Colleagues recall working with Darrel Janz over his 50 year career at CTV Calgary
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz died left her feeling numb.
-
Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Increased police presence at Brampton Hindu temple after protest
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating an incident during a demonstration at a Hindu temple in Brampton.
-
Man in his 40s seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
-
A list of some Taylor Swift-themed events popping up in Toronto this November
Taylor Swift is taking over Toronto this November. Here are nine Taylor Swift-themed events and activities that are set to pop up in Toronto this month.
Barrhaven residents gather to oppose proposed 'sprung structures' for asylum seekers
Dozens of residents gathered in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon to push back on a city proposal to build a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers.
-
Merivale Fish Market to reopen after fire
The Merivale Fish Market and Seafood Grill is set to reopen its doors after it was forced to temporarily close from a fire last summer.
-
Ottawa mother-daughter duo get second chance to see Taylor Swift after Austria terror plot
After a terrorist plot in Austria ruined the chance for a mother-daughter duo from Ottawa to see their idol live on stage, they're getting a second chance to see Taylor Swift when she comes to Toronto next week.
DEVELOPING Montrealers hope to send premier a message as they vote in English school board elections
Hundreds of Montrealers are heading to the polls Sunday to vote in the English school board elections.
-
Hundreds of Projet Montreal members discuss party's future on heels of Plante announcement
Projet Montreal wrapped up its annual congress on Sunday on the heels of Mayor Valerie Plante's decision to not seek a third mandate.
-
Six vehicles torched in suspected arson in TMR; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after several vehicles were set ablaze overnight in the Town of Mount Royal.
RCMP investigating after man, woman found dead in home in Yarmouth, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened in Yarmouth on Friday.
-
Saint John police searching for inmate who escaped from N.B. correctional facility
The Saint John Police Force asking for help from the public in finding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility Sunday.
-
'It’s a dream come true': Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly Saturday.
North Vancouver backcountry trails closed for the winter
The backcountry of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver is officially closed for the cold season.
-
Hundreds in B.C. wait for hours to purchase new Canadian coins
A Royal Canadian Mint event at Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, B.C., drew hundreds of people willing to wait in line for a chance to buy new limited edition Canadian coins at face value.
-
‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
1 in hospital after targeted shooting at Nanaimo home
One man remains in hospital and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nanaimo Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Stunt driving stop leads to impaired driving arrest in Cochrane
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
-
WWII military vehicle brought back to life
The Friends of the Base Borden Military Museum have been working to restore an 80-year-old military vehicle that served in World War II.
-
OPP officer, nurse awarded for outstanding community service
Constable Katy Viccary from Nottawasaga OPP and Cathy Eisener from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) were recognized this week for their ongoing excellence in community service.
Delivery driver succumbs to injuries from collision
A delivery driver has died following a vehicle collision in Woodstock on Thursday.
-
Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony honours WW1 hero at Kitchener grave site
Political leaders, veterans and the public gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener for the 17th Sikh Remembrance Day on Sunday.
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
-
London Special Olympian wins North American Gold Medal
Trailing by four strokes going into the final round, Chris Lauzon knew he had work to do.
-
