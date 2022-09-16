Winnipeg Jets won't have captain for upcoming season

The Winnipeg Jets will be without a team captain for the upcoming hockey season.

The team made the announcement in a news release Friday morning.

“It is the determination of the coaching staff that we will enter the 2022-23 season without a specific captain, but rather a group of assistants still to be determined,” said Jets head coach Rick Bowness in a statement.

“It is our goal to expand the leadership base within our hockey team. We have high expectations for our core players and we want to provide them with the opportunity to step into those greater leadership roles as a group.”

Blake Wheeler has served as the Jets’ captain since the 2016 season.

Wheeler and Bowness will speak about the changes at the Bell MTS Iceplex Friday afternoon.