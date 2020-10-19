WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) said an employee at a Winnipeg Liquor Mart has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news from MBLL was shared Monday afternoon, and a spokesperson said the employee worked at the Kenaston Liquor Mart.

MBLL said the employee was at the location on Oct. 14 between 2:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The employee is currently self-isolating.

“Areas in which the employee worked have been disinfected, and the enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures that were introduced during the pandemic remain in place throughout the affected locations as well as all our other premises,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone who visited the Liquor Mart during that time is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and call Health Links (1-888-315-9257) if they develop.

Masks have been mandatory for Liquor Mart employees since Aug. 6, while masks have been mandatory for customers since Sept. 10.