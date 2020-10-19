WINNIPEG -- The number of healthcare workers in Manitoba who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow, according to the latest surveillance data released by the Manitoba government.

In its weekly report released Monday, the province said 16 more healthcare workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 4-10, bringing the total to 129 since the pandemic began in March.

Of the healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19, 39 worked as healthcare aides, while 32 worked as nurses, and 12 worked as social or support workers.

Of the 116 cases of COVID-19 among healthcare workers, the province said 95 have recovered as of Oct. 10. The surveillance report said 62.3 per cent of the cases were from close contact with a known COVID-19 case, with 28.7 per cent of cases coming from an unknown source. The remaining nine per cent of cases come from travel.

CASE DATA IN MANITOBA

During the week of Oct. 4-10, Manitoba reported a total of 502 COVID-19 cases, with 75 per cent of the new cases reported in Winnipeg. In the remaining health regions, 12 per cent of the cases were in the Interlake-Eastern region, eight per cent were in Southern Health, three per cent in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and one per cent in the Northern Health Region.

During the week, Manitoba performed an average of 2,419 tests per day, and the test positivity rate was 3.4 per cent, up from 2.3 per cent the week before.

Of the cases this week where information on the infection’s source was available, 53.7 per cent were from close contact to known cases, 20.4 per cent are still pending results, and 17.2 per cent of cases were from an unknown source. The remaining percentage (8.7) was from travel.