WINNIPEG -- Two more people in Manitoba have died due to COVID-19 and their deaths are connected to a care home outbreak in Winnipeg, provincial health officials say.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, and also reported a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both from Winnipeg, had died.

Both the cases were previously announced and linked to the outbreak at Heritage Lodge. Roussin said there are 15 cases of COVID-19 connected to this outbreak, 14 of which are residents.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths since March to 42.

The new cases announced on Monday include:

four cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

five cases in the Northern health region;

six cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

14 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

51 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since March is now 3,382, which includes 1,597 recoveries.

There are 28 people in hospital, including six people in intensive care.

Active cases of COVID-19 are now at 1,743, though Roussin has previously said this number may not be accurate as there is a backlog in reporting. He said the number of active cases may be lower.

These deaths come as the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region is officially placed under increased restrictions. The Winnipeg health region has reported a total of 2,027 cases, which include 519 recoveries and 24 deaths as of Monday.

The Winnipeg region is currently at the orange or restricted level on the province’s pandemic response system.

READ MORE: New Winnipeg restrictions take effect today

Roussin said there were 1,677 tests completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests done since early February to 226,594. He said the average wait time for Health Links is 76 minutes, and the average total test turnaround time is 60 hours.