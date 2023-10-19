Winnipeg looking for feedback on reduced speed limits
The City of Winnipeg is looking for feedback on reducing speed limits in residential areas.
Earlier in the year, the city reduced the speed limits in four neighbourhoods as part of its Reduced-Speed Neighbourhood Pilot Project. This included lowering the speed limit to 30 km/h in Bourkevale and Tyndall Park South, and to 40 km/h in Worthington and Richmond West.
The goal of this pilot project is to determine if lowering the speed limit changes how fast vehicles travel and if it impacts neighbourhood livability.
Now the City of Winnipeg is launching two surveys – one for residents in the four areas of the pilot project, and another for residents in the rest of the city.
Survey responses will help the city better understand the pilot area residents’ experiences, as well as broader perspectives on speed limits.
Residents will also be able to provide feedback at a series of forums set for early 2024.
More information on the surveys and the pilot project can be found online.
