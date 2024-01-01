Winnipeg lounge shooting sends woman to hospital

A shooting at a lounge in downtown Winnipeg sent one woman to hospital on Monday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of St. Mary Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police said that a woman in her 20s was shot and the suspect left the scene.

Officers provided emergency medical care to the woman and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and does not believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.