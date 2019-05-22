

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a 36-year-old man died on Tuesday.

Around 9:50 p.m., emergency crews were called the 500 block of Flora Avenue and found the victim with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Jessie Robert David Catterson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.