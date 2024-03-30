Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery

Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.

Police said they were called to a gas bar in the 1600 block of Ness Avenue Thursday morning around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a commercial robbery.

Two employees – a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man – told officers they were robbed at knifepoint by a man and a woman who fled the scene. Police said the suspects made out with an “undisclosed amount of Canadian funds and tobacco products.”

The victims did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

On Friday, both suspects were arrested a home in the 500 block of Richmond Street. Investigators recovered the stolen goods and a large knife believed to have been used in the robbery. A 2010 Ford F150 was also located and seized.

A 52-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are facing robbery charges.