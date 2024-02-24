WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man arrested after attempting to bring crack cocaine on bus

    Police seized a number of items, including more than $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and about 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Police seized a number of items, including more than $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and about 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
    A Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to board a bus in Thompson, Man., while he was in possession of crack cocaine.

    The Manitoba RCMP began to investigate around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday when they received a report of two people trying to get on a bus with an unknown amount of drugs.

    After receiving a description of one of the suspects, officers patrolled the area and found the man a short distance away.

    Mounties searched the suspect and found more than $5,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia and about 43 grams of suspected crack cocaine that had been individually wrapped.

    An 18-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested. He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

    The RCMP continues to investigate.

