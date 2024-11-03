WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man arrested after barricading himself following family dispute

    Share

    A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home early Saturday morning.

    According to police, a “family trouble incident” broke out in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue around 4 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they said they saw an agitated man armed with a large, edged weapon on the porch. Several family members, including young children, were safely evacuated. Then, the man barricaded himself inside the home, police allege.

    The Winnipeg Police Service deployed its Tactical Support Team (TST), as well as its Drone Unit, and had officers on-scene for a few hours.

    After a failed attempt to de-escalate the situation, TST members used pepper spray to try and temporarily incapacitate the man. Officers then used a Taser to take the man into custody.

    The 30-year-old is facing numerous charges, including possessing a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and resisting a peace officer. He was also arrested under two warrants and was detained in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News