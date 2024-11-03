Winnipeg man arrested after barricading himself following family dispute

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home early Saturday morning.

According to police, a “family trouble incident” broke out in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they saw an agitated man armed with a large, edged weapon on the porch. Several family members, including young children, were safely evacuated. Then, the man barricaded himself inside the home, police allege.

The Winnipeg Police Service deployed its Tactical Support Team (TST), as well as its Drone Unit, and had officers on-scene for a few hours.

After a failed attempt to de-escalate the situation, TST members used pepper spray to try and temporarily incapacitate the man. Officers then used a Taser to take the man into custody.

The 30-year-old is facing numerous charges, including possessing a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and resisting a peace officer. He was also arrested under two warrants and was detained in custody.