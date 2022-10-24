Winnipeg man arrested for fatal stabbing in Brandon: police

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Brandon last week.

According to the Brandon Police Service, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Rosser Avenue on Friday at 3:05 a.m. after a man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said the suspect ran away, but officers managed to apprehend him with the help of the police dog unit. The victim – a 40-year-old Brandon man – was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect was placed into custody on charges of manslaughter and several court order breaches.

Police note the suspect and victim were known to each other.