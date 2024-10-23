Winnipeg man arrested for string of sexual assaults

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a string of assaults that took place in and near the downtown area across several months.

Police note the sexual assaults occurred from early June to late September and involved women ranging in age from 19 to 41.

During the investigation, the WPS sex crimes unit interviewed eight women and gathered information linking the suspect to seven incidents. Police allege in all seven incidents the suspect approached the female victims from behind.

With the help of the Grand Rapids RCMP, investigators identified a suspect and arrested him at a home on Sterling Lyon Parkway on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man is facing nine charges of sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Police note the suspect and victims were previously unknown to each other.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.